For some time there have been rumors about the possibility that Alfa Romeo decides to produce its future electric models also in the USA. It would be there first time in 113 years of history that the house of the Alfa Romeo would be able to build a production plant in America: according to the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, the creation of an American production base would help the Italian brand to realize its global growth plan.

Global production

“The first market in the world for the E-segment is the US market, the second is China – the words recently pronounced by Imparato at Autoweek relating to a potential new E-segment Alfa Romeo model – If we want to establish ourselves as global premium brand par excellence of Stellantis, then we must be present everywhere in the world in terms of sales”. And to become the sales leader in the world, the Cassino and Pomigliano d’Arco plants alone certainly cannot be enough: this is why, exactly as BMW does with the X5, it would be thinking of producing the new models in the United States and then export them elsewhere in the world.

It will not be built from scratch

Where Alfa Romeo’s new US plant will be located is not clear, what is certain is that it will not be built from scratch: this was announced by Larry Dominique, senior vice president of Alfa Romeo and head of the North American division of the Italian brand, suggesting that the most likely location to host it is the recently inactive Stellantis plant in BelvedereIllinois.

Trust the sedans

Lastly, as regards Alfa Romeo’s future electric models, it cannot be excluded that, unlike other car manufacturers, the Arese-based one decides not to focus on the SUV segment, but to concentrate on sedans. “For me electrification means that sedans are back. You will see a 100% electric Giulia – Learned himself had declared – We will freeze the design of the new generation Giulia in the coming weeks. I will bring an electric sedan to market and probably not just one.”