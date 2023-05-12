Shakira, new life in Miami: Tom Cruise sends her flowers and Hamilton invites her on a boat. “She Wants to Stay Single”

Shakira’s single life continues, one year after breaking up with Gerard Piqué. The Colombian pop star, who has just moved to Florida, is once again being talked about for the photos of her that show her with a star of the caliber of Tom Cruise. A meeting that took place during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami after which, according to Page Six, the actor also sent her flowers.

According to a source close to the singer told TMZ, the meeting was only friendly and there was nothing romantic, since Shakira is not interested in launching into a new story. Both had been invited to the GP by British driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom Shakira was photographed on a boat last Wednesday. Again, they report to TMZ, nothing romantic. In this phase of her life, Shakira is instead dedicating herself to the transfer to Miami together with her two children Sacha and Milan, after her separation from the former Barcelona defender.