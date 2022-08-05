The range of the future of Alfa Romeo. After the arrival of Tonale and the first steps towards the B segment SUV that will be born in Poland and will also be the first full electric model of the Biscione, the Arese carmaker is already looking beyond its ten-year development plan, trying to stay true to the brand’s DNA by introducing not only new high-wheeled models but also more traditional cars. In this regard it was the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean Philippe Learned to anticipate that in 2027 it could arrive on the road a new large sedan that embodies the typical sportiness of the Italian brand.

It would be a full electric model, marrying the transition strategies already announced by the brand. Nothing is known about the name but a historical badge could be chosen, such as GTV, a possibility already feared by Imparato himself in the past months. “The DNA of Alfa Romeo is sedan and sportiness – commented the number one of the Biscione – I want to reinvent sportiness for the 21st century, providing a high range and a high level of performance, taking care of the customer in terms of space, but without destroying the aerodynamics, which is a key factor in our future developments ”. The hypothetical Alfa Romeo GTV it could be an E segment car, another comeback for the Arese brand that has been missing in this market since 2007, the year in which the 166 went out of production. hampering the full electric sedan: “If we want to be consistent, firstly we will become the premium brand and secondly we will expand to everyone, so we need to be present in the E segment,” Imparato continued.

There Alfa Romeo’s new electric flagship it will be based on the STLA Large architecture which in the next few years will also integrate the Giorgio platform, thus offering dynamic characteristics already appreciated on the Stelvio and Giulia. This architecture can support battery packs between 101 and 118 kWh of capacity, with a maximum range of 800 km in the WLTP cycle. The powertrain could range between 170 and 245 hp or between 204 and 449 hp. All supported by the 800 V system to ensure fast charging.