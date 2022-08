The Israeli army’s bombing of Gaza killed at least eight people, including a top leader of the group, Taysir al Jabari. | Photo: EFE

The secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al Nakhalah, has threatened to attack the city of Tel Aviv, in Israel, after a bombing by the country’s army in Gaza on Friday killed at least eight people, including an important one. group leader, Taysir al Jabari.

“(Israel) will pay a heavy price for its aggression against Gaza, and there are no red lines or mediation after today,” Nakhalah said, in a statement in which he stressed that “Tel Aviv will be a target for our missiles.”

The leader of the Islamic movement warned that the “enemy must take responsibility for its aggression” and “must expect a strong and decisive response”, demanding the mobilization of “the entire Palestinian people”.

The bombing came after tensions rose over the arrest, last Monday (01), of one of the group’s leaders in the West Bank, Basem al Sadi, in the refugee camp in the city of Jenin.