The range Alfa Romeo from today it basically consists of three models, namely Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale. But in three years everything could be revolutionized. In 2025 the first electric model will arrive, which will be called Brenner: it will be a small SUV. The Italian brand will also take care of the models that will replace Giulia and Stelvio, possibly keeping the current name. And finally it will go ahead with a project related to a sports car. Last but not least there will also be a four-door electric coupe, which should be called GTV.

The car, which will go fishing in the past as Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted during the Tonale presentation, will be as sporty as it is spacious. “Electrical architecture allows such a model to exist. In 2023 we will show a concept that will not be very far from the GTV, with enough space to meet customer expectations“Said the managing director according to the British magazine Autocar. The model could be launched between 2025 and 2027, and not before that date because it will have to wait for the Brenner turn.

Already in 2018, which seems like a geological era ago, rumors were circulating in the automotive sector about a return of the GTV. At that time there was talk of a four-seater sports coupe derived from the Giulia, but announced as a performance-oriented hybrid, capable of annoying German cars. In May 2021, Imparato had already explained that there was the possibility of a modern makeover of the car. “I am very interested in the GTV. I am not making any statements or announcements at this stage, I just want to give the feeling that I am very interested in that car. Likewise, I also love the Duetto model. First we need to bring Alfa Romeo to a certain level of economic performance, then we can discuss it“, He said. Now the rumors have become more concrete.