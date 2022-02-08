Ossetian MMA fighter Georgy Gagloev reported the loss of his aunt on the border of Ingushetia and Chechnya. About this he declared on your Instagram.

According to the athlete, on February 6, his aunt Rimma flew from the UAE to the capital of Chechnya, Grozny, and phoned her relatives from the airport. After that, she got into the car, and since then there has been no information about her whereabouts.

Later, the car was found on the border of the republics, inside they found things and money of a woman and her driver.

Related materials:

Gagloev also said that he was contacted by a law enforcement officer who said that his aunt was in Grozny. The next day, the department denied this claim, stating that the woman was still listed as missing.

Tumso Abdurakhmanov, a blogger who previously received political asylum in Sweden and criticizes the Chechen authorities, announced the kidnapping of his wife’s relatives. According to him, it is known about the abduction of the mother of his wife Ravza Shaidova and sister Asiyat Aibazova. Abdurakhmanov specified that the sister was taken to the local department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after which they were put into an unknown car and taken to Chechnya. Mother was kidnapped from home. Prior to this, the blogger reported that on the night of Thursday, December 23, his relatives on the paternal and maternal lines were kidnapped. In particular, he does not know the whereabouts of six family members: two uncles, three cousins ​​and a second cousin.

The Chechen blogger Minkail Malizaev also spoke about the disappearance of relatives. He stated that the security forces took away all his relatives “to the last”, including women, and subsequently sent photographs of them without clothes from an unknown number.