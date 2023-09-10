2024 will bring a new model to the Alfa Romeo range: this is the B-SUV that has been talked about so much and which will represent the new entry car to the Alfa Romeo range, in addition to the first series electric car from the Arese brand. The name of what will be a particularly important car for the Italian Stellantis brand is not yet known, with the exclusion of the name Brennero which at the moment has left no alternatives to what could be the definitive identity of the company’s baby SUV Milanese automobile.

Information leaked about Alfa Romeo’s B-SUV

Information on the new Alfa Romeo is really scarce at the moment but the oversight of one of the engineers who participated in the development of the software and interface could have given away some very important details on what could be the definitive appearance of this very important model. In fact, the technician published and then deleted some images of the multimedia system screens on his personal portfolio, with several pages showing the infotainment user interface in which the car also appeared.

Electric and petrol version

As reported by Quattroruote, the details appearing online indicate that the new Alfa Romeo B-SUV could be offered with two versions, one completely electric and one petrol. A scheme already proposed for the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, although in the case of the Arese model there could be some substantial differences precisely to differentiate this car and focus on the performance side of the brand. The full electric variant could in fact have a double engine with all-wheel drive, with a 156 HP unit combined with a second placed on the rear axle. As regards the petrol version, Alfa Romeo could opt for a pure endothermic version with 101 HP as for the Avenger or choose a hybrid, perhaps the 1.2 hybrid with 136 HP with six-speed e-DCT dual clutch automatic transmission which has recently debuted on some Peugeot models.

Sporty look

The design should be that of a sports SUV, with some aesthetic elements that would recall the 33 Stradale supercar that recently debuted, starting with the three-dimensional Biscione del Trilobo. At the rear, the sloping roof line should accentuate the SUV coupé soul while the sides should be much cleaner, integrating the rear door opening handles into the pillar. The dimensions should be around 4.20 metres, therefore slightly larger than the Fiat 600. There are also various sporty details, from the front splitter to the double rear spoiler. Alfa Romeo’s new B-segment SUV will arrive in 2024 and will be produced Tychy in Poland.