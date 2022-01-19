The “International Motor Days – Cortina Winter Edition”, the first winter edition of an exclusive event capable of combining, as in the five previous summer declinations, style and emotions in symbiosis with the territory and nature, were also attended Alfa Romeo and Jeep. The two brands of the Stellantis group were present at the event that took place from January 14th to 16th: the Biscione brought the high performance range with it quatrefoil, while the Jeep brand has chosen to rely on the plug-in hybrid family 4xe, the most popular technology in Italy in the LEV market.

As for Alfa Romeo, the Biscione brand exhibited models capable of expressing performance, winning DNA and unmistakably Italian style at their best: Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which were the protagonists of the “Alfa Romeo Adrenaline Experience”, thanks to which those present were able to carry out test drives that allowed them to appreciate the bursting power of the 510 HP 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine, the many safety systems and , in the specific case of Stelvio, the refined Q4 all-wheel drive system. As for the Jeep, on the other hand, thanks to the test drives on board the range of 4xe SUVs and plug-in hybrids capable of tackling snow, ice and extreme off-road routes in full electric power, those present were able to test the best-selling SUV range in Italy in the BEV and PHEV market in 2021.