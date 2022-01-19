In fact, she is the first to participate in a Rotterdam study into the answer to the question of whether the duration of the illness can be shortened.

Tinka Doorgeest (56) is not the type to give up. “It’s going well,” she says when asked. To tell later that after a working day – because despite long Covid her job is close to her heart – little is actually left of her hands. “It sounds contradictory, but even relaxation then costs too much energy.”