Electric and sports. Here’s what the future models in the range will look like Alfa Romeo. Among these there will also be space for the new flagship which by 2027 will conquer the E segment. New information arrives from Japan on the expansion and relaunch plan of the Arese-based car manufacturer, with Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of the brand from Stellantis who outlined some of the main innovations that we will see in the coming years, starting with the new flagship that will try to give Mercedes and BMW a hard time.

It will be an electric car, designed to meet the needs of the US market even if it will still have a global reach. Here the performance and technologies that the brand will have launched over the years in which the range will expand will be combined. “We will have to be in the E-segment in North America”Learned explained in an interview with Automotive News on the occasion of the Tonale launch in Japan. “We’re working on it. Now we need to transfer some concepts to something concrete. We aim to create a high performance electric vehicle”. From this point of view, the future queen of the Alfa Romeo range will be born on the STLA Large platform, thus allowing integration an 800 Volt architecture for ultra-fast charging. The new Alfa Romeo flagship will thus be able to recover energy in a relatively short space of time, with just 18 minutes to recover most of the range. The focus of the Alfa brand will always be on performance and for this reason the sports car from the Arese brand will have a powertrain capable of delivering high output. For the basic versions we are talking about powers between 350 and 800 HP but it will reach up to 1,000 HP with the Quadrifoglio variant.

The new flagship will arrive in 2027, at a time when the Arese-based carmaker will be at the peak of its regional expansion strategy, with the stated goal of further increasing sales outside national borders. In fact, the Alfa Romeo brand aims to bring the mix from the current 18% to 40% by 2030. In this sense, the new compact SUV arriving in 2024 will also take care of the globalization of Alfa Romeo. It will be the first model full electric of the Stellantis brand and will have a low price, within 25,000 euros, precisely to expand the potential customers by also looking more directly at younger motorists.