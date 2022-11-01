Alexis García told infidence: from Nacional they would have insinuated striking ‘fix’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alexis García will direct this Thursday his 500th match with La Equidad.
Camilo Urego. Equity Press
La Equidad played its game and eliminated the current champion.
October 31, 2022, 07:55 PM
National Athletic consumed his elimination. The greens rode with all the problems and for having, the directors sinned again with a leadership in crisis due to the recurring changes, first, in his presidency, and second, the various strategists who passed unnoticed.
Curiosity arose during the 90 minutes of the match against La Equidad on Sunday, although it only came to light at the end of it at the press conference.
Alexis García, strategist of La Equidad, had a step well remembered by Nacional in the 1989 Copa Libertadores that the purslane raised. For this reason, the Chocoano is closely linked to the green paisa, and the players from Antioquia know it.
In search of a classification, they burned all the cards and the possibilities. Well, Alexis García commented at a press conference that Jarlan Barrera and Andres the ‘Rifle’ Andrade they tried to persuade Alexis, appealing to his affinity with the club.
“Entering this temple of football is a great feeling; with Nacional, even if it is to face it, with the honesty that must be done. I talked with Jarlan and Andrade, they told me ‘you love Nacional a lot’. And I: ‘sure, but we are competing. Let’s go, let’s go.”
Nacional moved all the levers, and they found themselves with a tough rival who was not going to give anything away.
“Atlético Nacional has wonderful fans”: Alexis García, technical director of CD La Equidad, at the press conference. pic.twitter.com/1ay20Jcxyb
– Gustavo López (@guslopezinfo) October 31, 2022
FOOTBALL REDACTION
October 31, 2022, 07:55 PM
