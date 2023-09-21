Thursday, September 21, 2023, 7:26 p.m.



After three days of frenzy around the women’s team, the appearance of the senior players was eagerly awaited to hear first-hand the detailed explanation of those events that have filled pages and hours of radio and television in recent days. Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, two of the most important soccer players with Spain, took the floor and although they did not have the time necessary to go into details, since the time was limited by UEFA protocols and the subsequent coach, they at least offered the version of events from the locker room.

«For decades there has been systematic discrimination against women. We had to fight a lot to be heard and that entails wear and tear that we don’t want to have because what worries us is the field, winning and achieving victories so that people get excited about us,” said the double Ballon d’Or winner. The faces of evident fatigue, the result of few hours of sleep and abundant meetings, corroborated the players’ feelings.

Montse Tomé had just passed through that same press room minutes before, alone, a symbol of the total rupture between the coach and those who aim to be her players for just a few days. “We do not appoint or remove coaches, we only ask that those who have hidden, applauded or incited abuse leave,” said Alexia Putellas, in a clear allusion to the red lines that the Spanish locker room has set regarding the exits that are made. They must produce in the near future to normalize the situation and among those who, according to the facts, also include Montse Tomé, noted for her applause during Luis Rubiales’ controversial speech at the assembly of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF).