The mother of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, died last week in prison, filed a lawsuit before the courts so that the authorities expedite the delivery of his bodysomething that he already demanded this Tuesday from the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

(You can read: The list of those persecuted by the Kremlin has no borders)

This was announced on the social network X by one of Navalny's close collaborators, Iván Zhdanov.

The Salekhard Court, near the town where Navalny's prison was located, registered the lawsuit and He plans to study it next March 4 in a “closed hearing” to the public.



The appeal against the “inaction of the Russian Investigative Committee” in the matter of the delivery of the opponent's body to his family was filed after the letter sent by the mother to Putin.

(Read also: More than 100 detained in Russia in concentrations in tribute to Navalny)

See also Hacker collective is arming itself against Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war I am writing to you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to this matter depends only on you. Let me see my son once and for all!

“I am addressing you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to this matter depends only on you. Let me see my son once and for all!” said Liudmila Naválnaya, mother of the opponent, in a video posted this Tuesday on YouTube and X .

The parent, 69 years old, He demanded that Alexei's body be given to him “immediately so he could bury it.” as God commands.”

“It is the fifth day that I have not been able to see him, they have not given me his body and they have not even told me where he is,” he added.

Navalnaya, on the warpath

The opponent's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, also demanded that the Kremlin hand over Navalni's body on Tuesday.

Precisely, A direct request from the politician's wife to Putin made it possible in 2020 to organize Navalny's transfer to a clinic in Berlin after being the victim of poisoning on a trip to Siberia at the hands of the Federal Security Service (FSB) by order of the head of the Kremlin, according to the opposition.

(You may be interested: Navalny's team accuses Russia of retaining his remains to 'cover its tracks')

Unlike the opponent's mother, his widow now directly blames the Russian leader for ordering the assassination of his political opponent, accusations that were described as “unfounded” and “rude” by the spokesman for the Russian Presidency.

Don't forget, because the language comments on press-secret ubiquity. Отдайте тело Алексея и дайте его достойно похоронить, не мешайте люд ям с ним попрощаться. And here are some of the journals, some of which are difficult to apply: Don't speak for me, speak for Alex. — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya) February 20, 2024

“I don't give a damn how the murderer's press secretary comments on my words. Return Alexei's body and let him be buried with dignity, don't stop people from saying goodbye to him,” Navalnaya wrote in X.

This Monday, the politician's widow had announced on that social network and YouTube that Alexei's work would continue for the sake of a Russia “free, peaceful and happy.”

After posting three messages on X, Navalnaya's account was temporarily suspended, although Elon Musk's company soon restored access to it, citing an error in the account protection mechanisms.

(Keep reading: Antony Blinken arrives in Brazil and will meet with Lula: What is expected from the meeting?)

EFE