TEnnis professional Alexander Zverev has reached the quarterfinals of the Masters tournament in Miami. The Olympic champion defeated the Russian Karen Khachanov 6:1, 6:4 on Tuesday evening (local time). Both had faced each other in the final for the Olympic victory in Tokyo in 2021, which Zverev won 6:3, 6:1. This time too, the fifth in the world rankings from Hamburg had hardly any problems with his opponent: after 1:09 hours, Zverev converted his match point.

In the quarter-finals, which the German reached in Miami for the fourth time, Zverev will now face Fabian Marozsan. The Hungarian won against ninth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur 6:4, 0:6, 6:1. In a possible semi-final, Zverev could then face Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, who also made it to the quarter-finals with a 6:3, 6:3 win against Lorenzo Musetti from Italy and will now face the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrow.

Zverev is in strong shape in Florida, the 2018 Miami finalist gave Khachanow no chance. After just 27 minutes, Zverev grabbed the first set. In the second round, the German number one broke the Russian early and used his first match point to win a little later. After reaching the quarterfinals in Indian Wells a week ago, Zverev is back in the top five of the world rankings for the first time since his serious ankle injury at the French Open 2022. A year ago, the Hamburg native failed at his opening hurdle in Miami.

Dominik Koepfer was previously eliminated. The 29-year-old lost to defending champion Daniil Medvedev from Russia 6:7 (5:7), 0:6.