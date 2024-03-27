Copper, the crypto company chaired by former British Chancellor Hammond in the storm: sushi served on half-naked models

Sushi and cryptocurrencies, an extravagant combination. Coppera London-based crypto management company chaired by the former British Chancellor Philip Hammond, came under the spotlight for hosting a party where guests were served sushi on two half-naked models. This was revealed by the Financial Times.

The after party would have been organized at the prestigious five-star Mandrake hotel in London, after a large conference on the digital currency sector. In detail, in a dining room with red lacquered walls, two people who appeared to be wearing thin bodysuits were lying on a long table with sushi dishes on their partially naked bodies.

Sources reveal that the models were a man and a woman and “were wearing swimsuits”, adding that the party was a “very fun event, closer to an artistic performance rather than something seedy”. Hammond was not present, the source added. “Transcend the ordinary to the Copper experience,” reads the invitation for the after-partyadding, “Participants will be able to entertain and explore all five senses.”

After the controversy, Copper said: “As part of our sponsorship of the Digital Assets Summit 2024we jointly hosted an after-party held at the Mandrake Hotel,” adding that the event “was organized by a third-party event organizer and open to all delegates as part of the conference.” Copper he did not specify who the joint host of the afterparty was.