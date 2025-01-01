Eight autonomous communities will have activated cold and fog warnings this Thursday, January 2in which the damage that affected the southeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands will move. Stable weather will dominate the rest of the country while waiting for the approach of an Atlantic front.

The Three provinces of Aragon are at risk due to fog and Teruel and Zaragoza are also at risk due to minimum temperatures of up to -6º.. In Castilla y León, Burgos, Palencia, Leon, Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora are at risk due to fog and cold, Burgos, Segovia and Soria.

In Castilla-La Mancha, low temperatures will affect Cuenca and Guadalajara and fog will affect Albacete and Ciudad Real. In Catalonia, cold warnings will be active in Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lérida and fog warnings in Tarragona and Lérida. In the Community of Madrid, temperatures of up to -6 degrees will be recorded in the mountains, while in Navarra, La Rioja and Álava there is a risk of fog.

The damage that the previous days has affected the southeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands will move into the interior of Algeriaso the probability of showers and some isolated storm in that area will be progressively reduced during the day, affecting only the sea, the Balearic Islands and Melilla.

Stable weather will dominate in the rest of the country, although with abundant low morning cloudiness in the southeast quadrantboth plateaus, Ebro and depressions in the northeast, leaving mists and fogs in large areas, which may be freezing, locally dense and persistent.

On the other hand, the approach of An Atlantic front will create a cloudy environment that will spread until it affects the northern third of the peninsula.with weak rainfall in the extreme northwest and without ruling it out in the extreme north. There will be cloudy intervals in the Canary Islands, with the possibility of some weak and scattered precipitation in the east of the mountainous islands.

Likewise, slight increases in maximum temperatures will predominate, more pronounced in the east of the peninsula and points on the Ebro and northern plateau. Increasing minimums in the northwest, locally notable increase in Galicia and Asturias, decreasing in the southern plateau and eastern peninsula, and with few changes in the rest.

With it The frosts will gain extension and intensity in the interior and will affect most of the interior of the northern half of the peninsulaeast of the southern plateau and southeastern mountain ranges. Strong frosts in the Pyrenees and Central and Iberian systems.

Light winds from the south and west will predominate in the northern half of the peninsula, more intense in the Cantabrian Sea and Galicia, with probable strong intervals in the northwest of this community. In the rest, light easterly winds will predominate, moderate on Mediterranean coasts and tending to the west, except in the Strait, where a moderate easterly wind will remain.