Fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev called the late fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev the pride of Russian fashion. He wrote about this on April 30 on his Instagram (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia).

“Vyacheslav Zaitsev is the pride of Russian fashion. The first male fashion designer, starting from 1965, brought Soviet fashion closer to the international canons of style and beauty, while not forgetting folk traditions and national color, ”the publication says.

Vasiliev and Zaitsev worked together for a long time in the Fashion Sentence program.

Russian designer Igor Chapurin called Zaitsev a big-time figure and an underrated fashion designer. He emphasized that the couturier “generated in himself powerful creative forces, the forces of innovation.”

Fashion designer Tatyana Kotegova, in turn, called Zaitsev a unique person and one of the greatest couturiers in Russia. In her opinion, his death marked the end of an era.

Stylist and fashion expert Alexander Rogov pointed out that Zaitsev played a crucial role for the industry and the recognition of the Russian Federation in the international fashion arena. He also called him a legend.

Zaitsev’s death became known earlier that day. According to the source, he was taken to a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo with gastrointestinal bleeding, a little later he died in intensive care. He was 85 years old.

The cause of death was internal bleeding.