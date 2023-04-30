Mexico.- The Mexican actress and singer Lyn May unleashed the madness on social networks after giving a preview of what could be his new musical era, as he revealed that today is to be warlike and is willing to do anything to belong.

Lynn May He posted a video on Instagram where he appears dancing to the theme ‘The baby‘ Featherweight and Yng Lvcasassuring that it is now warlike and they believe that could venture into the genre of lying down corridos to try your luck.

Once again, the famous 70-year-old boasts an enviable body and unleashes different reactions, although not entirely positive, since many did not like her new style and even asked her to retire.

“Ma’am, it’s already good, please retire”, “Your quarter of an hour has already passed”, “The lady is too vulgar”, “Because she is so grotesque and in bad taste, ma’am”, were some of the comments that Lyn May received .

Although there were also more positive comments, where they praised the great body that the artist maintains at her age and also that spark that characterizes her and makes her very unique.