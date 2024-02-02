Christian Dominguez continues in the eye of the storm and it seems that this is just beginning. On February 1, another woman named Alexa Samamé came out to claim that she had an affair with the singer when he was still in a relationship with the mother of her last daughter, Pamela Franco; In this context, she publicly denounced that the cumbiambero's entourage had threatened her so that she would not tell what happened to the interpreter of 'Una rosa lo saber'.

Who is Alexa Samamé?

Alexa Samamé Coronado is a woman chiclayana 24 years old and claims that she met the singer during a Grand Orchestra concert inside the university where the woman studies. During the presentation, a friend of Alexa She told him that Domínguez was looking at her. “He always spoiled me, it was what I liked the most. (…) He called me 'sweetheart'. (…) The first time I met him was at my university, from there (he spent) the entire concert flirting, and when I left he sent me to his manager and wanted my number to see us later,” he said at the beginning.

After a month, on December 8, Christian began calling her from his personal number, without intermediaries, to announce that he was going on a trip to Chiclayo and that he wanted to see her. “Out of nowhere he called me, it was an unknown number, I didn't know who he was, I answered him and he asked me if I would like to see him. (…) From there it all started,” Samamé added.

Alexa Samamé denounces threats from Christian Domínguez's entourage

The woman was interviewed by Magaly Medina and stated that she did not want public attention and explained that a threat was what led her to comment on her relationship: “I have never cared about the issue of fame or anything because, more than anything, I have spoken of this because, one, They offered me money to keep me quiet and, two, they threatened me”.

Photo: composition LR/America TV/ATV

“You told me that they threatened you with sorrowful peoplel”, Magaly added and she proceeded to explain: “A friend of him told me that they called him from the prison asking about me.”as if people knew me saying that If I'm going to sell information or at least dare to tell something, something is going to happen to me., that is, he made me understand that. She told me: 'Ale, you know that you are an intelligent woman and since you are intelligent, I know that you are not going to talk.'”

Despite the warning, she decided not to pay attention: “I didn't even see it, because that day I was working, my head was somewhere else, I didn't pay attention to the manager or him.” However, she received a threatening call. “At night they call me from an unknown number and tell me: 'I'm a friend.' And I asked him who was speaking, and he answered: 'I'm just calling you to remind you that if you are going to spread information, photos, videos, anything you have, remember that you have family, friends' and I hung up. It was a threat, so that's when I panicked.“, the woman finished.

