Atari has re-released the historic pinball simulator Balls of Steelalso known to fans for its winking title, adding gods new tables linked to its history. However, the five original tables are all there: Darkside, Barbarian, Firestorm, Mutation, and Devil's Island. To these have been added Centipede and Missile Command, linked to their respective video games.

In short, by spending €8.79 you can take home seven tables. Not bad, especially for retrogaming enthusiasts. In reality, being pinball machines, they can easily be played even by a more modern audience not hungry for graphics.