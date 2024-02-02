Atari has re-released the historic pinball simulator Balls of Steelalso known to fans for its winking title, adding gods new tables linked to its history. However, the five original tables are all there: Darkside, Barbarian, Firestorm, Mutation, and Devil's Island. To these have been added Centipede and Missile Command, linked to their respective video games.
In short, by spending €8.79 you can take home seven tables. Not bad, especially for retrogaming enthusiasts. In reality, being pinball machines, they can easily be played even by a more modern audience not hungry for graphics.
If you're interested, find it Balls of Steel on Steam.
Among the features of the game we talk about support for keyboard, controller and mouse, so you can play however you want.
Balls of Steel is part of Atari's effort to somehow reevaluate the titles in its portfolio, with new versions enriched with content or with actual remakes.
