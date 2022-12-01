Amazon has announced that on World AIDS Day, Alexa supports the Italian Red Cross and Durex to raise awareness among users in Italy on the importance of getting informed to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. Telling the voice assistant “Alexa, start the quiz on AIDS” will have information about the disease and how to prevent it. Furthermore, when Alexa is greeted with an “Alexa, good morning!”, she will respond in a different way than usual, drawing attention to the fight against AIDS.

“We are happy to be able to support the Italian Red Cross again and, for the first time, also Durex to help amplify, through Alexa, the message on the importance of getting informed to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. Through a quiz, we want to promote inclusive and aware sex education by focusing on the importance of prevention and emotional and sexual well-being,” said Giacomo Costantini, Amazon Alexa Business Development Manager.

“Alexa is also used by many young people”, explained Matteo Camporeale, Vice President of the Italian Red Cross and Youth Representative of the CRI, who are among the main recipients of this initiative. “We thank Amazon for supporting the LoveRED campaign. With Alexa, we will be able to raise awareness of sexually transmitted disease prevention for many more people. We want to convey to them the importance of adopting healthy behaviors and a conscious approach to sexuality”.