HS Espoo | Actress Kiti Kokkonen has been working on a magical view of Espoo for weeks

A Christmas window created with love will be opened on the Haukilahti beach on Independence Day. The goal is to delight in the midst of darkness.

Haukilahti From Independence Day, a Christmas-themed surprise awaits visitors to the beach. An imaginary Christmas world appears in the windows of a small building on the beach.

We still have to wait a while for the actual highlight, but some of the decorations are already in place. Cheeky deer, lights and snowy spruces brighten up the view.

This is the capture of the Espoo Lifeguards. A small wooden building, in the windows of which the Christmas world appears, serves as a base for sea rescuers. It is located on Haukilahti beach next to Café Mellsten.

Lifeguard and voice actor Sari Ann Stolt got the idea to decorate the base’s windows about a year ago when he became the station manager. The idea is to make the townspeople and children happy.

“We do good on the water in the summer with volunteers, now we share a good spirit during the dark winter in this way,” Stolt sums up.

Voice actress and sea rescuer Sari Ann Stolt will be on site on the official opening day of the Christmas windows on December 6 at Haukilahti beach. Some of the decorations are already in place.

Stolt asked his fellow voice actor Kitty from Koko to design and implement one of the Christmas windows. Kokkonen is probably known to the general public for his role as Tanhupallo in the Putous program.

Like his character, Kokkonen is also a passionate craftsman.

“I guess it works as some kind of counterbalance. However, the world is a pretty miserable place. In it, you try to create something visually pleasing to your own eyes, to make the world a prettier place,” says Kokkonen.

Kokkonen describes his upcoming Christmas window in Mellsten as childlike and with a spirit of crafting and recycling.

“It’s not stylish, modern or realistic, but perhaps more like a Christmas world where you yourself would like to sit down for a while. It is homemade and made with love.”

How much time did it take to make the decorations?

“I started weeks ago and have been working many, many evenings and weekends. I’ve spent so much time that it’s embarrassing to say when the end result might not look like it,” says Kokkonen.

The angels coming to the window turned out to be the most challenging and it took a long time to work with them.

In addition to angels, Kokkonen’s conjured Christmas world will include trees, flowers and animal figures.

“Such a secret, magical world. I hope people feel happy when they look in the window.”

Especially during the corona era, actress Kiti Kokkonen channeled her creativity into various handicraft and craft projects.

Bonfire the elements of the Christmas window are supposed to be put in place on December 5. Kokkonen and Stolt promise that everything will be ready by Independence Day. In honor of the opening, there will be more excitement.

“On Independence Day, we will be at the beach from 4 to 6 p.m. serving gingerbread and warm juice to the children and telling those interested about sea rescue,” says Stolt.