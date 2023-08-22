The announcement directly from Alfonso Signorini in a social video that confirms the athlete’s arrival in the house

It’s official, the confirmation was given by Alfonso Signorini himself, with a video on social media. Alex Schwazer will participate in the new edition of the Big Brotherwho for the occasion loses his word vip as requested by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. The program will say goodbye to the trash of the latest editions and will mix celebrities with ordinary people, and among the well-known faces there will be the famous walker. However, a few months after the release of the Netflix docuseries that recounts his competitive career and disqualification for doping, Schwazer confirms that his manufacturer will not hinder his sporting career. On the contrary, he promises: “I will continue to train for the Paris Games 2024“.

See also VIDEO: Achraf Hakimi's great goal in the African Cup of Nations that not even Messi could do Alex Schwazer at Big Brother: Workouts in the “House” — The first official competitor of the new Big Brother he set a very specific condition, before accepting. “I’ll be there if I have the possibility to train” stated Schwazer, in an interview with Cortina. “We said it to each other and we promised each other because it’s important for you, why?” He asks Gentlemen. And Schwazer: “I intend to return to competitions and for no reason I intend to interrupt training” he revealed with an indirect reference to the doping disqualification that was imposed on him until 2024. “I promise you that we will follow you day by day in this training which I know will be very tough” the presenter reassured him. “Worthy of a olympic champion as you are. So every day we will follow you live in these preparation training sessions for the next Olympics”.

video — “He has achieved many goals,” we read on Instagram. “Now the door to another challenge to be experienced in one breath is about to open: Alex Schwazer is the first official competitor Of Big Brother!” See also Wilmar Roldán is nominated for the best referee in the world in 2022

The other competitors of Big Brother 2023-2024 — If the rumors have got us right, and for now it would seem so, in addition to Alex Schwazer they should also enter the most viewed house in Italy Giampiero Mughini and Franco Oppini, as well as Rosanna Fratello, Ninetto Davoli, Benedicta Boccoli, Annalisa Chirico, Corrado Tedeschi, Brigitta Boccoli, Fiordaliso, Justine Mattera, Samira Lui.