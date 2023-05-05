The Fuego volcano, the most active in Central America and close to the capital of Guatemala, erupted this Thursday with the expulsion of ash and lava, that led to the preventive closure of a nearby highway.

“It is reported about the descent of pyroclastic flows through the ravines” of the volcano, the Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), the entity in charge of civil protection, said in a statement.

“The eruptive column remains at a height of 6,000 meters above sea level, loaded with abundant ash that moves to the west and southwest, more than 50 km away,” he added.

The eruption began at dawn and in the afternoon “350 people were evacuated” from nearby communities, The spokesman for the Disaster Reduction Coordinator (Conred), Rodolfo García, told AFP, who estimated that there are some 130,000 people at risk from the fall of ash.

The Guatemalan civil protection authorities declared an institutional alert on Thursday due to the increase in eruptions and lava flows in the ravines of the Fuego volcano.

According to Conred, the eruption remains “at a high level” and “abundant ash” falls have been reported in at least seven communities located on the slopes of the volcano, without evacuations being ordered so far.

Columns of gas and ash dispersed to the west and southwest of the 3,763-meter-high volcano, located 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, between the departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango, and Sacatepéquez.

Meanwhile, the director of the state Institute of Volcanology, Edwin Rojas, said at night that “there is a decrease in the (eruptive) activity of the volcano.” Data from the Conred, the entity in charge of civil protection, estimates that there are some 130,000 people at risk from the fall of ash.

The Fuego volcano, located 60 kilometers south of the Guatemalan capital, maintains eruptions with the release of ash and gases at a height of 5,500 meters above sea level.

In addition, 13 shelters were set up in four nearby municipalities, which can receive some 7,600 evacuees, the Conred spokesperson told AFP.

route closure

The eruption began during the early hours of the morning and in “the next few hours” there may be an increase in emissions, “forming higher columns of gas and ash, violent ash-laden explosions and lava flows in other directions,” the agency added. civil protection. The lava can reach about five or seven kilometers from the crater, so constant monitoring will be maintained due to the proximity of some communities, added.

“The pyroclastic flows are a mixture of gases, ash and rock blocks with high temperatures that descend at high speed down the flanks of the Fuego volcano.Conred explained.

As a preventive measure, “the decision was made to suspend vehicular traffic” on the RN-14 route, said the Vice Minister of Communications (road networks), Carlos Figueroa, at a press conference. It is a secondary road on the slopes of the volcano and connects several towns with the colonial city of Antigua, the main tourist site in the country and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979.

