Hugh Jackman, known for bringing Wolverine to life, has just shared a video to celebrate the new year with his fans. However, near the end he starts talking about Ryan Reynolds and how he should spend time with him recording. Deadpool 3. Although he refers to this long-awaited sequel in another way. See it here.

If you paid attention to the last moments you will have heard Hugh Jackman say ‘wolverine and deadpool‘. Only these words were enough for the fans to ensure that this will be the title of the third part of the adventures of the mercenary. Which would not be so far-fetched, since several announcements about the tape have been made on networks. Even in the same way, with banter between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

So far very little is known about this sequel, other than the fact that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. His story is still very vague, but some rumors suggest that it will be about a trip with both mutants. Something similar to movies like A Whole Childbirth Y Nothing in common.

It is planned that Deadpool 3 start filming in May of this year. Perhaps it will be from then on when we get more details regarding this sequel. So we only have to wait a few months to give us a better idea of ​​what Jackman and Reynolds have up their sleeves.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

Details about Deadpool 3 they are still very few, but we already know a few things about her. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who gave us movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project. Its release date is planned for November 8, 2024. So there is still time to receive new details and advances.

The new mutant film will take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where it will be part of its phase 6. Due to the nature of the hero and the events of the multiverse, many expect this trilogy finale to hold more surprises than just Wolverine. Are you already waiting for it?

