The record cold that is plaguing Chicago and the surrounding areas has left no escape even for electric cars, with Teslas appearing to have fared the worst in the emergency situation due to the cold temperatures that are being recorded in the city and other areas of the Midwest. The models of the brand led by Elon Musk are in fact experiencing various problems, with motorists who have chosen the cars of the Palo Alto brand often not opening and struggling to recharge.

Not just charging problems

The case quickly became viral throughout the United States, with Teslas experiencing problems in the retractable handle mechanism due to the cold, in addition to the long queues forming at Superchargers due to problems related to full energy. In the latter case, the cause is linked to the new batteries with LFP chemistry, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, which Tesla began using from 2023 to reduce the production costs of its cars. This type of accumulator is put in difficulty by the cold temperatures, with the Mercury column dropping to -18° C in recent days, with a greater loss of charge in the face of this cold. If you then choose the Supercharger, the batteries must be preheated to optimize the charging process. Tesla has intervened to support motorists with some advice, underlining in particular to never leave the car below 20% charge during stops.