alex kaffie He has always been characterized by making comments that are too acid and crude in show business, proof of this was the recent comment he made against the program windowingensuring that both Peter aloneas Daniel Bisogno who is in the hospital are those of the rating.

It was in his Instagram stories, where Alex Kaffie asked for a speedy recovery for Daniel Bisogno who underwent emergency surgery to break some varicose veins, for which the Mexican journalist complained about how boring Ventaneando would be without him and Pedro Sola, what caused stir among his followers.

And it is that on more than one occasion it has been commented that both Daniel Bisogno and Pedro Sola are the ones who make comments very much in the style of Alex Kaffie, a situation that has led them to have problems with other celebrities, since they do not stop at nothing.

Alex Kaffie railed against Windowing/screenshot

It must be remembered that Alex Kaffie would have been sanctioned in Sale el Sol for having made comments against the driver Nacho Lozano, for which he was suspended for several days, a situation that bothered him too much for which he had to resign.

It is worth mentioning that the presenter has been part of several gossip programs where he has caused controversy due to his fights with celebrities, some of them and the most controversial were those he had in the past with Lucía Méndez or Irma Serrano, La Tigresa, of whom in more than one occasion made fun of his person.

