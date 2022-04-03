Although the GF Vip is over, Alex Belli continues to have the spotlight on itself. Apparently Belli and his wife Delia Duran starred in a trap to the damage of their former partner and roommate, Antonio Medugno.

The latter, however, did not remain indifferent and returned to social media to voice his disappointment regarding what happened. Against, Alex didn’t take the answer well and lashed out at the boy.

This the Antonio’s story: “So guys, I’ll tell you how things went. Yesterday Alex calls me for a job, he says he wants to see me in the center of Milan and gives me an appointment outside a hairdresser “.

Then he continues: “I go there and there is only Delia, Alex is gone. We chat about this and that, we are outside the hairdresser and nothing, in the end a paparazzata was organized between me and Delia “.

Concludes: “In the end there was nothing even this time and nothing, loser game Belli. It didn’t go well, but my manager Alessandro warned me about all this. Bad”.

To such claims, Belli goes on a rampage and replies: “Dear my TIK !! Thank goodness that by mistake my hairdresser took some paparazzi for you !! But check the caption carefully, because I wouldn’t want them to think it was still me with the grainy photo !! “.

And when he is pointed out that since the GF Vip finished the spotlights have gone out, he replies as follows: “I’ll give you A NEWS FLASH. For me it never started and it is not finished !! I am…”. In short, the show must continue and for better or for worse, as long as we talk about it.