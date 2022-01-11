Eventful episode ending at Big Brother Vip last night. Once again they were the ones to steal the show Alex Belli and his wife Delia Duran. Shortly before, there had already been a violent quarrel between the two. Delia connected from the hotel where she is being quarantined before entering the GF house next Friday as a new competitor, announced live that she had taken a break from Alex.

“Alfonso, can I give you a news flash? There were ups and downs regardless of everything, I took a break with Alex because we kept fighting and he kept telling each other bad things undeterred. I decided to take my space and reflect because I broke the boxes of all these stories “ – he said.

Source: Mediaset

A strong choice just before entering the house at this point as a single. She thinks the experience at the GF helps her understand what to do next. The battle seemed over and instead the ending was unexpected. Alfonso Signorini had asked Delia to come into the studio for a greeting at the end of the episode. She initially accepted, then she gave up preferring not to appear.

On his return from advertising, however, Alex Belli also left the studio. Signorini asked for help from Biagio D’Anelli: “He is out and does not want to enter.”

Then Alex finally decided to appear: “I was behind the scenes but after I heard the reaction of delia it made no sense for me to return”. The conductor commented saying: “Delia is pissed off black”. And Alex: “I take note”. Appointment at the next episode with the entry of Delia into the house and perhaps new quarrels.