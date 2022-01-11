Coronavirus WHO: More than half of the European population may become infected with their own in the next 6-8 weeks

In Europe, more than seven million coronavirus infections were diagnosed in the first week of the year.

Possibly up to more than half of Europe’s population will become self-infected in the next 6-8 weeks, says WHO European Director Hans Kluge.

Kluge said at a news conference on Tuesday that more than seven million coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Europe in the first week of the year, meaning a doubling of the number of diseases diagnosed over a two-week period.

“Based on this pace, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington predicts that more than 50 percent of the region’s population will be infected with the micro-infection,” says Kluge.

Klugen According to the data available, it is clear that the virus variant found in South Africa in November 2021 is highly susceptible to spread.

“The mutations will allow it to attach more easily to human cells and infect those who have previously been infected or vaccinated,” Kluge said at the news conference.

However, he stressed that the vaccines in use also provide good protection against severe forms and deaths of coronavirus disease, including omicron.