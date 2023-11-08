Alex Bejar She played ‘Laia’ in the successful Peruvian series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, which has a large audience and a high level of ratings. The young woman decided to leave Peruvian television and return to her country of origin to continue with her projects. However, at the insistence of her followers on social networks, she came forward to explain what her new life as a cashier is like.

What does Alex Béjar do after leaving ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The renowned actress explained that, currently, she is working on the films ‘Our fault’ and ‘Your fault’, which will soon be released on Amazon Prime. “I understand that they don’t know the context and they say why this girl has stopped being an actress to work in a cocktail bar, how strange? What is this? I tell you, I was working on a novel in Peru and I returned to Spain in July because I got two Amazon Prime movies from the ‘Culpables’ saga and to this day I continue recording them,” she said.

The remembered ‘Elite’ artist says that acting is still her first job; but this does not prevent you from generating other income. “My main job and what I make my living from is being an actress, I wouldn’t have the need to look for another job. I work in a cocktail bar because I like it, but there is an exception, it is a family cocktail bar, it belongs to my family, I work with my brothers, my father and my aunt. I like that better. If it’s a bar, anyone wouldn’t work,” she added.

What did Alex Béjar say after leaving ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Alex Béjar took advantage of his social networks to address his followers and thank them for their support throughout his time in Peru and in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. “It has been, to this day, the most beautiful and incredible experience I have ever had, and it will always be in my heart. “Really, it has been a pleasure to give life to Laia, it has meant a lot to me and it makes me very sad,” he said.