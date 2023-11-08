‘Come back to me’ is in one of the most tense episodes and the Telemundo soap opera starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas has captivated the viewing public with the story of this Mexican production. As seen in the preview of chapter 23 of the soap opera, you can see how Nuria will meet her son again, who will visit her in the store after she saved him from an assault in that same place. On the other hand, she will also know the other side of Santiago and she will see him fight with the thief who caused the robbery at Nuria’s work.

If you want to find out what will happen in today’s episode, pleaseTelemundo, continue reading this note. We leave you a complete guide with all the information on the new Mexican novel‘Back to me’and its chapter 23 online.

What is the release date of chapter 23 of ‘Come back to me’?

The Telemundo novel ‘Come back to me’, whose protagonist is William Levy, will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 8, its chapter 23. What could be seen in the preview, Nuria will see her son again, who will go to his store to thank him for saving him from the assault. Likewise, Nuria will learn about Santiago’s furious state after fighting with the man who caused the assault at his beloved’s work.

What time to watch episode 23 of the soap opera ‘Vuelve a mí’?

Episode 23 of ‘Come back to me’ will air from 9:00 pm (United States time), just like in Peru.Likewise, in Mexico you can see it from 8 pm. On the other hand, if you are in another country, you can see this new episode through the Telemundo website.

Santiago and Nuria are the protagonists of ‘Come back to me’. Photo: Metro Wordl News

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If your case is like that of many, who cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo. On this site, you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’,novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, on the TV channelTelemundoLIVE, you can download the free app on any device; However, it is only available for the United States. As another option, it is possible to watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

