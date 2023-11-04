Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘At the bottom there is room’ will bring us one more episode of the love triangle that has been building for a few chapters, since between Alessia and Dolores, the confrontation is getting stronger for the love of ‘Jimmy’. On this occasion, the nurse will test the fury of the ex of ‘Charito’s’ son away from someone who will defend her.

The quarrel that both have arises when Alessia and ‘Jimmy’ ended their relationship because of Remo, and since July’s friend was willing to conquer ‘Charito’s’ son. After going back and forth, ‘Jimmy’ was willing to give himself a chance at love again and start getting to know Dolores. However, ‘Charo’ noticed that her firstborn still loves Alessia and advised him to win her back, but he decided to formalize her romance with the nurse.

Alessia will face Dolores at Diego Montalbán’s house

Why was Dolores at Diego’s house in ‘AFHS’?

Dolores replaced July in Diego Montalbán’s checkup in ‘There is room at the bottom’ after suffering a heart attack in Las Nuevas Lomas. For this reason, ‘Jimmy’s’ lover was at Alessia’s father’s house and, upon seeing her there, she couldn’t stand it and unleashed her fury for everything that had happened in the series. America TV. The intrigue that consumes fans is knowing whether Diego will defend the nurse or stand up for his daughter.