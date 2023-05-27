Alessia Rovegno had her last catwalk as Miss Peru in a recent edition of “This is war”, the same in which Camila Escribens was crowned the undisputed winner of this year’s beauty pageant. Despite the criticism that the young woman has received for being the new Peruvian representative for Miss Universe, the current partner of Hugo García spoke about the jury’s choice and was more than satisfied to learn that the model is her successor.

The “Love and Fire” cameras sought out the beauty queen to find out her opinion on the results of the contest organized by Jessica Newton. Given this, she commented that she is happy with her triumph. “She is a spectacular woman and she has competed three times, if I’m not mistaken, in Miss Peru. She was already touching him. (…) The one who follows it gets it and is also an example of perseverance”, he stated. Also, when asked if she considers Camila to be her ideal successor, she replied as follows: “Yes, of course.”

