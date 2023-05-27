From a Korean account, which specifically follows the events of the local video game market, came the news that the team Rayark has in fact reset his art squaddeciding to replace it with artificial intelligence.

There have been no official announcements on the matter, but according to this source it seems that the Korean team of Deemo and Voez have decided to make a strategic cut of this magnitude, eliminating the artists in the flesh and deciding to take advantage of the AI.

In fact, there are several platforms that allow, through the use of artificial intelligence, to create illustrations and lighthouse drawings starting from a description and some instructions sent by the client. It’s quite a threatening issue for the future of the industry, which has come up before.

With the progressive enhancement of these artistic production systems through AI, it is possible that developers increasingly decide for a massive use of this kind of images, although they are still not decidedly flawless, compared to those created by hand. Certainly, however, this is a big saving for teams, although the overall quality suffers quite a bit.