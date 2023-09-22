A person who pretends not to remember, this is how Alessia Pifferi was described by her nephew Cristian, her sister’s son

The grandson of speaks for the first time Alessia Pifferi, sister’s son. Cristian expressed his thoughts on the television program Afternoon Five.

The aunt is accused of having left her to die of starvation little cousin Diana, abandoning her alone in the house, for six long days, without food and water. Alessia Pifferi went to Leffe to be with her partner and when she returned she found the 18-month-old girl now lifeless. A few days ago, the defendant appeared before the judge and answered questions in a confused manner. “I don’t know, don’t scold me”.

She tried to blame her partner, confessing that she was afraid to tell him to take her home to Diana because they had argued. She stated that she was convinced that only that milk bottle that was enough for her. She said she was a mother who always looked after her little girl. A confession that caused a lot of discussion, so much so that Cristin’s mother, Alessia’s sister, defined it as “an actress“.

And now even her nephew accuses her of pretending and remembering only what is convenient for her. Because there are elements that the aunt would pretend not to remember for lighten his position.

Diana was an always smiling little girl. She was hungry, to look for her food she took the spoon from her hands. Perhaps those could have been signs that she was getting little to eat. She’s a liar who, in my opinion, would look better if she didn’t pretend. When she sees the look of her lawyer she has a sudden emptiness and I don’t know begins. Now she no longer knows what fasting leads to, but under interrogation, without the lawyer and psychiatric tests, she knew it.

According to the nephew, the aunt is a person who he doesn’t feel love and feelings. A possessive person towards his daughter, who he could have instead left to her mother or grandmother. Respectively sister and mother of Alessia Pifferi.