Book review | First Kekkonen lifted Koivisto, and then fell – the break remained permanent

In the second part of Mauno Koivisto’s biography series, the banker is elected prime minister.

Nonfiction book

Tapio Bergholm: Kova Koivisto. From bank to prime minister 1960–1970. Big Dipper. 559 pp.

Friday The 13th of October 1967 was an unlucky day even for non-superstitious people. The Finns heard the bad news: The markka had been devalued by almost a third overnight. The Markka parka had been devalued so often that people knew the decision meant belt tightening. You could get less for the money than before, and especially imported goods would become more expensive.

Devaluation was given a face by a bow-necked and round-cheeked social democrat, Dr Mauno KoivistoPrime Minister Rafael Paasion (sd) finance minister of the left-wing and centrist government.

The devaluation had been prepared in the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Finland so secretly that not even Mrs Tellervo Koivisto had known what the husband had been up to.

The Koivistos had been married for 15 years and were used to talking about everything openly with each other. The lady had thought she could read her husband “like a book for ages and suddenly you find out that you have been grossly deceived”, complained an angry Tellervo Koivisto.

Professor Tapio Bergholm does not tell in the second part of the biography Kova Koivisto – From Bank to Prime Minister 1960–1970, how quickly family peace returned to Koivistoi.

The 43-year-old Koivisto’s career was at a turning point. The devaluation especially punished the wage-earning population, on which the Sdp’s support rested. Koivisto could have become a scapegoat for financial difficulties, which would have been pushed aside.

It happened the other way around. Career took off. “Prime Minister Paasio and the president Kekkonen trusted his abilities”, Bergholm assessed. In the eyes of experienced politicians, Koivisto had passed the trial by fire. Had to eat crap, as the saying goes.

The Swedish ambassador with a sharp eye Ingemar Hägglöf had previously considered Koivisto a “vague painter of the horizon”, but corrected his opinion when he saw how drastic measures Koivisto was ready to take in order to fix the state economy.

“Koivisto was tough, straightforward and at times blunt,” writes Bergholm.

Devaluation after Urho Kekkonen appointed Mauno Koivisto first Ahti Karjalainen passed as the CEO of the Bank of Finland and joined Koivisto as Prime Minister of the new government at the beginning of 1968.

Despite the differences in political views and the age difference, they got along well. They were men of the same caliber, capable, skilled and hard-working – and precise about their own territories.

Over time, the gaps became weaker. Unpleasant comments began to appear in the president’s diary. Kekkonen’s side character, Suomen Kuvalehti’s pakinoist nickname “Liimatainen”, teased the prime minister, who retreated into his shell and distanced himself from the president.

The President of the Republic, Urho Kekkonen (left), who is leaving for the Caucasus in the Soviet Union, said goodbye to the members of the government at the airport. Johannes Virolainen and Aarre Simonen next to Mauno Koivisto.

Bergholm has carefully investigated the stages of intermediate crime. The biggest burden was Nordek, the Nordic economic union, the establishment of which both supported and Koivisto enthusiastically pushed. When the establishment turned out to be impossible due to pressure from the Soviet Union, they could not find an agreement on how the project should have been buried.

The dispute remained to rub their relationship for the rest of their lives.

After the occupation of Prague in August 1968, the Soviet Union tightened its grip on Finland. Koivisto’s government had to suffer because of it. The nuclear power plant had to be ordered and the electric locomotives had to be bought from the east, even though the power plant had to be purchased in Sweden and the electric locomotives made in Tampere.

There were plenty of difficulties. “Finland’s structural change in 1960-70 was not a socio-political success story,” Bergholm admits. Agricultural overproduction had to be reduced and machines reduced the work of loggers.

At the same time, the baby boomers were entering working age, and there wasn’t much available for them. Rural youth left for Sweden in such a large number that during the worst years of migration, Finland’s population decreased.

The government got in cooperation with labor market organizations to the eventual rise of the Finnish economy. Still, the reign ended with a bitter election defeat. In the 1966 elections, the left had gained a majority in parliament by 103–97, four years later the numbers were 112–88 in favor of the bourgeois.

“A disappointed Koivisto was more pessimistic and cautious than before,” Bergholm describes his feelings at the end of the season. Kekkonen and Koivisto’s farewell was cool.

In the spring of 1970, Koivisto returned to the Bank of Finland. It became customary to say that he went to the bank to increase interest. In four years, Koivisto had become a popular presidential candidate in the polls.

Even that didn’t improve between Kekkosen.

Bergholm reminds us that the much-talked-about charisma was not Koivisto’s innate quality, but that it began to accumulate only after he became Minister of Finance and matured during his term as Prime Minister. Popularity was increased by television, which suited him:

“Koivisto was a self-confident television presenter who differed from other politicians of the time.”

The first part of the biography Fierce Koivisto (2020) after the publication, Tapio Bergholm received the title of professor. Fortunately, the confession hasn’t gone to my head, or at least you can’t see it in the book. The second part does not lag behind the first.

Bergholm writes calmly and fluently, has an understanding attitude towards the up-and-coming politician, but occasionally rubs salt in his jumps. This is good to continue. That’s about it.