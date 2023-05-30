Isabel Diaz Ayuso, that’s who she is there passionate right who can take the place of Pedro Sanchez

A full-fledged leader, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a leading exponent of the Popular Party (PP) and brilliant protagonist of the hard wing of the Spanish right, in his third term as president of the Community of Madrid. He has even obtained a double absolute majority in the regional parliament of Madrid and in the city council of the capital, together with the mayor Josè Luis Martinez-Almeida, results that would allow him to govern without depending on the support of the far-right Vox in Spain’s richest region , with 6.7 million inhabitants.

His landslide victory in yesterday’s municipal and regional elections is read as yet another stepping stone to his nationwide ambitions in the future, as well as being seen as an immediate figure in the blow the PP dealt to the chief of government Pedro Sanchez.

