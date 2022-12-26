During the last period, Alessia Marcuzzi is in the throes of preparing for her new show Boomer, which will be broadcast on the Rai networks starting from the month of January. However, recently the famous presenter showed herself on her social networks with legs full of bruises. In light of this, many fans have been concerned. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Alessia Marcuzzi is very active on social through which he likes to share moments of his daily life and profession with all his fans. Recently, the Roman showgirl is constantly busy with evidence for the debt of his new reality show, Boomer.

There first episode of the program is approaching and the presenter is taking care of everything down to the smallest detail so that there are no inconveniences. However, recently, she herself has been starring in a little one accident which has caused numerous bruises on the legs.

Francesco Facchinetti’s ex-wife is training behind the scenes and the reason for her bruises would be the dance performance. She revealed it herself by publishing a series of photo on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

I wanted to be a dancer, I wanted to be a tommasina.

Boomerissima: the new program by Alessia Marcuzzi

Boomer it’s the new one program by Alessia Marcuzzi which will be broadcast on the Rai networks starting from January 2023. The format will compare generations different with the aim of entertaining the public. Furthermore, as revealed by the presenter, it will be divided into three parts: