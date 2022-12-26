The triumphant ride that led Red Bull and Max Verstappen to conquer the world titles in the 2022 season was partially ruined by the controversies that exploded in the second part of the season following the revelation by the FIA ​​of an overrun by the team of Milton Keynes compared to limits imposed by the budget cap in 2021. After a myriad of controversies and tensions that exploded in the press between the various teams, the federation decided to punish the Austrian team with a maxi fine of 7 million euros and with a reduction in the development time allowed for the 2023 season.

However, this story has obviously turned the spotlight on the question of the cap, its respect, and the changes that need to be made to make it more and more effective over the years in an even greater way. Just the Red Bull team principal Christian Hornerwho ended up in the eye of the storm following the certified infringement by the team he directs, spoke to the site RacingNews365 highlighting those aspects that he believes should be fixed in the coming years. “I think it’s a very complicated set of regulations. And of course they will evolve. What I would like to see is less pressure beyond the cap in the future” declared the English manager.

“The most important costs for a team are those relating to technical and sporting standards – added Horner again – if we place more emphasis on what the costs are and how these are determined by these regulations, in turn the ceiling will be less stressed”. However, the warning of the Red Bull boss is also linked to controversial parameters that would be integrated into the budget cap, such as a limit on the salaries of drivers and top managers: “I think there are things that will inevitably be difficult to control – he concluded – or that they will even be questionable regarding their legality, such as salary caps and the like. This is a path. I think there are a lot of good things about the budget cap, but there [sono] areas that can be improved and developed”.