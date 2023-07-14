In “At the bottom there is room”, season 10, the Maldini’s precautions remain strict; however, Francesca’s has not stopped working. In yesterday’s chapter, 262, Jimmy started a new day at work to go to the restaurant, while saying goodbye to Alessia. After giving him his lunch, Koky arrives to pull him and he appeared Laia.

The Spanish woman got into the churro taxi so that Jimmy could take her to work, something that Alessia did not like at all, who exploded with jealousy when she saw the scene. Likewise, she found out at that moment that Laia and Cristóbal had returned. When she entered her house, she reprimanded her brother, saying: “Idiot.”

Jimmy and Laia go to Francesca’s together

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×263?

“At the bottom there is room”, chapter 263 will premiere today, July 14, 2023. In the preview, Diego and Francesca have made the decision to go live abroad, after hearing shots outside their home. Macarena tells them that she cannot do that because her children have a life in Las Nuevas Lomas. For its part, the “Shark Look” will take on a new identity and will pose as María Elena.

Claudia takes on a new identity in “AFHS”

“In the background there is site 10”: where and at what time to watch LIVE?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” It is broadcast on the screens of América TV before “Esto es guerra” and after the series “Luz de luna”, from Monday to Friday, at 8.40 pm You can also watch the Peruvian series on the internet totally FREE and LIVE. You just need to enter the América TV GO website.