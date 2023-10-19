‘At the bottom there is room’ has been showing one of the strongest fights in its last chapters and it is about the love triangle that exists between ‘Jimmy’, Dolores and Alessia. As could be seen in episode 328 of ‘AFHS’ through the screens of América TV, Diego Montalbán’s daughter, after seeing that her brother Cristóbal was downcast from looking at Benjamín and July going out, decides to look for ”s niece Charito’ to tell him about the photographer.

When Alessia was about to tell July that her brother is completely in love with her, Dolores appears, who did not hesitate to take advantage of her moment with ‘Jimmy’ and rub it in her face that she is going out with her ex. After that, the chef at Francesca’s decided to leave her, very upset and upset because the nurse changed her mood.

Alessia was determined to run and just ran into ‘Jimmy’, who was coming from studying on the sidewalk in front of her. Upon seeing him, she passed her voice to him and everything seemed like they were going to talk; However, Diego’s daughter could not stand her fury and gave him her blessing for starting to date Dolores. In addition, she added that they are one for another.

On the other hand, ‘Jimmy’ did not remain silent and yelled at her that he does not need her blessing to start dating Dolores. Likewise, he added that he and Dolores are just as she is with Remo. After that harsh blow that ‘Charo’s’ son threw at Alessia, she was very furious and Félix paid the price; since, before entering her house, he greeted her, but did not receive a response from her and ended up with her hand raised.