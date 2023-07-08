Family hit by a car, what we know about the accident that led to the death of Maria Grazia, Marco and little Mattia

All investigations are underway for the accident involving a family and unfortunately three of them, they didn’t make it to survive. A 30-year-old German woman is now under arrest, because from the checks of the case she was going at a very high speed compared to the prescribed limit.

Investigators are trying to reconstruct theexact dynamics of the incident and the most plausible hypothesis is that Angelika Hutter was driving and got distracted to use her cell phone.

It was late afternoon Thursday 6 June. The family comprises, from father, mother, two children and maternal grandparents, were strolling on a sidewalk in via Udinein the municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore.

When suddenly that woman overwhelmed them from behind, without giving them a chance to escape. The father and the maternal grandmother in the crash reached several meters away from the place of impact and in fact, despite the doctors’ attempts, they could only ascertain i deaths.

The 2-year-old who was in his stroller, however, has lost my life shortly after arriving at the hospital. The grandfather is hospitalized and in shockwith him also the mother and the eldest son of the family is in hospital, but for now none of them appear to be in danger.

Invested family: what has emerged about the woman driving

Angelika Hutter this is the name of the 30-year-old driver of Audi. Those present said that after the accident, he railed against the bodies of the victims and which appeared to be one crush.

After being transported to the hospital, the officers, given the seriousness of the incident, subjected her to the usual tests. But from the first results she was negative to alcohol and drugs. It is assumed that the speed of the vehicle was approx 70 km/hin a stretch where the limit is 50.

Inside the car they found a real one dump. There were clothes on the floor, blankets and even empty bottles. In his first interrogation he said he was in Italy, for a tour. However to date she has not shown signs of repentance for the three broken lives.

The family members of Maria Grazia, Marco and little Mattia now they are asking for justice to be done. They just hope that woman now in arrestmay he get a just sentence for what he did.