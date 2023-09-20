Yesterday throughout the country, especially in Mexico City, Culiacán and Los Mochis, mega earthquake drills were carried outto commemorate the anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that devastated the center of the country and gave way to the creation of Civil Protection. Sinaloa is not exempt from facing a catastrophe, given that it is in the zone of seismic influence of the San Andreas Faultand recently there have been several tremors which are like a wake-up call to take precautions.

In Culiacan he Governor Rubén Rocha headed the simulacrum which was described as a success, because 8 minutes and 20 seconds, 2,550 people working or who were in the government palace were evacuated and gathered on the esplanade. It is about forming a culture of prevention for emergency cases in which you must react in milliseconds.

Whom Homehe Mayor Gerardo Vargas and the Civil protection coordinator, Mario Cosme Gallardo, also presided over the evacuation drill of the government palace and the administrative unit in which 650 workers were evicted. Then, recognitions were given to civil protection volunteers who stood out for heroic actions to help the population.

The national drill also raised probable risks for the northwest, as it included the possibility of an earthquake in Bavispe, Sonora and a hurricane on the Pacific coast that will hit Sinaloa already Baja California Surwhich is why responsiveness is of vital importance.

Potpourri. In Culiacan There are moments of tension on the eve of the ruling that the Federal Electoral Court will issue today, which could decree the reinstatement of the dismissed mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, which would increase the crisis and political confrontation in the state capital. He acting mayor, Juan de Dios Gàmez, declares that he is not afraid of being relieved since from the beginning he knew that he would occupy the position temporarily. But he could also be incorporated into the state cabinet.

AGGRESSIONS. One scandal after another involves officials in Ahome. First, the alleged attack by the state director of labor and social security, Ascensión Zepeda Rocha, against a judge and a breathalyzer doctor who arrested him on Sunday night on the Los Mochis highway was reported. -Mole, and last night an event occurred that can be considered even more serious, which is the assault with beatings that was allegedly perpetrated by a Civil Protection worker, Carlos Germán Enriquez and his son Fernando, against a softball league official.

DISPUTES. The governorships are coming, time flies, the dust that caused the elections of: Xochitl Galvez on the opposition front and Claudia Sheinbaum in the 4T and that’s it Brunette He launched the call to elect his candidate to govern Mexico City and to begin with, the following were signed up: the former police chief, Ómar García harfuch, Clara Brugada, the governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and the president of the party, Mario Delgado. They will then be replicated in the states.

“I’m not afraid, I knew it was temporary”: Juan de Dios Gàmez, mayor of Culiacán.

