The relatives of a 95-year-old woman have warned of the poor condition of the house in which she lives, due, according to her niece, “to the damage caused a few months ago by another property located just above and which is municipally owned. ». From the City Council they point out that the municipal technicians acted from the first moment after learning of the damage.

According to the niece, Diana Molina, a few months ago “the ceiling of the kitchen and bathroom completely fell off, which for seconds did not kill or injure the caregiver, since she left the bathroom two seconds before.” Since then, “we are demanding the arrangements from the Cieza City Council, since it is their property.” This situation “is causing a serious problem for my 95-year-old aunt, since there is humidity, bugs, and since the bathroom is propped up, there is a serious risk that a misfortune could occur shortly.”

Diana Molina assures that when the roof fell off, “some workers from the town hall went to see what had happened, they removed the rubble and propped up, but to this day we have no more news.” The old woman’s niece explains that a few days ago she spoke with a surveyor and an architect “and they assured me that they were unaware of these facts, which seems incredible to me.”

Interior of the bathroom after the collapse.



He also points out that the girl who takes care of his aunt “cannot bathe her or practically eat the food for fear that more of the structure from the top floor will fall down again”, while demanding “clarification”, since it seems to him “totally intolerable” that “there is no municipal report of the collapse according to what was stated by the surveyor and the architect.”

The Councilor for Works, María Jesús López, explained to LA VERDAD that when the residents reported these problems “the municipal architect immediately went, assessing the facts and sending them to the municipal services, which acted immediately.” According to the mayor, that same afternoon “all the danger was removed, a sink was installed and the insurance company was reported to act and repair.” Now, and according to López, the insurance “has valued the damage at 87 euros, and obviously we do not agree.”

extraordinary plenary session



The opposition of the PP, Cs and VOX in the City Council requested during the ordinary plenary session on December 13 that the matter be dealt with through an urgent motion requesting “the immediate arrangement of a municipally owned home.” For this reason, and “given the impossibility of debating the proposal in that session”, the three groups have requested the convening of an extraordinary plenary session to debate the proposal.