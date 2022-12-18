And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced in a statement, “about 175 Ukrainian militants were eliminated during the past 24 hours in several regions.”

The statement indicated that “the death toll of the enemy on the Donetsk axis exceeded 40 soldiers within a day.”

The ministry confirmed control of the village of Yakovlevka, and repelled Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk axis.

The statement added: “The losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to 25 dead on the Kobyansk axis (north of Luhansk), and 60 people killed or wounded on the Krasny Liman axis (north of Donetsk), in addition to 50 dead and wounded soldiers on the south Donetsk axis.”

The statement also confirmed the destruction of a US-made radar in Donetsk, the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle, and the interception of 9 missiles from the “HIMARS” missile launchers.

For its part, Ukraine said that Russian forces were shelling the center of Kherson, the main city from which Russian soldiers withdrew last month.

dead in Belgorod

On Sunday, Russia accused Kyiv of carrying out strikes in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, killing one person and wounding 5 others, Governor Vyacheslav Glakov announced on Telegram.

The strikes targeted Belgorod, the largest city in the region, wounding four people, as well as a nearby neighborhood, where “one person was killed and another wounded,” according to the governor.

Glakov said that 14 houses were damaged, and windows in several buildings were shattered.

Earlier Sunday, Glakov announced that air defense systems were operating over the Belgorod region.

The area has been bombed several times since President Vladimir Putin sent his forces into Ukraine on February 24.

The ruler had announced the construction of fortifications near the borders, without specifying their size or location, and the formation of self-defense units.

Visit the operating area

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the area of ​​the military operation in Ukraine to inspect the Russian forces deployed there, the Russian military said in a statement Sunday.

The statement said Shoigu was “inspecting the Russian forces deployed in the area of ​​the special military operation,” including the front line, to talk to the soldiers.

The military officials at the site provided him with reports on the current situation on the ground and the movements of the Russian forces, according to the same source.

The statement did not mention the date of this visit, but its announcement comes two days after a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the Russian operation in Ukraine, including Shoigu.