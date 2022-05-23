May 23 2022 19:59
Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to take advantage of the benefits of early payment of traffic violations, which include a 35% reduction within 60 days of committing the violation, and a 25% reduction in violations after the lapse of sixty days, excluding serious violations.
The police said through their official account on Twitter: “Abu Dhabi Police invites drivers to take advantage of the initiative for early payment of traffic violations, which is a 35% discount for a period of two months from the date of committing the violation, and a 25% discount for a year from the value of the violation.”
She added, “Except for serious violations, it affirmed its interest in motivating drivers to abide by regulations and laws, reduce their burdens, and reduce violations.”
