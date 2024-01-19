As consequence of the snowfall that impacted New York in recent daysa plane almost had an accident on the runway. After landing successfully, The aircraft slid and ended up in a grass area. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The passengers got off right there and were taken by bus to the interior of the airport.

After a long time, the Big Apple state finally received snow again. Precipitation in the context of extreme temperatures once again brought a phenomenon that had not been recorded for a long time. In this context, very striking images and scenarios accumulated.

Although in general the situation was enjoyed by New Yorkers, in the last few hours a dangerous event was recorded at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport. Over there, an American Airlines flight carrying fifty-three passengers from Philadelphia It landed safely. However, when she was supposed to taxi, a problem occurred.

Plane skids off runway in New York due to snow

When moving on land, The aircraft suffered a slide that was caused by the conditions of the airport runway as a result of the winter storm and snow. that he brought with him, as reported New York Post. The incident caused the plane to end up in a grass area to the fright of the passengers.

Fortunately, No one suffered an accident and both the passengers and the flight crew were able to get off without problems. and they were transferred by bus from that site to the interior of the New York airport. Images on social networks taken by the user of