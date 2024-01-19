We live in the age of nostalgia for millennials, and companies are doing everything they can to tap into this market. In this way, in recent years we have seen reboots, remakes, sequels, and even podcasts, which focus on a classic series that marks the childhood of more than one. Now, This group is added The Wizards of Waverly Placea Disney series that will have a sequel, with everything and Selena Gómez.

As you will remember, The Wizards of Waverly Place is a live action Disney series starring Selena Gómez. After four seasons, production came to an end, and not many expected her return. However, it has been confirmed that a new series is already in production. This will be a direct continuation, which will feature the participation, not only of the actress and singer, but also of David Henrie Like Justin Russo.

According to Deadline, The sequel presents Justin Russo as an adult, who is married with children, decides to lead a normal life and not use his powers., until a young wizard requires his help. In this way, our protagonist decides to help him and train his powers with him, making him relive his time as a magician. For her part, it has been confirmed that Selena Gómez will reprise her role as Alex Russo, but only for the first episode of the series.

In addition to Selena Gómez and David Henrie, It is unknown if any of the originals will return, although this is very possible.. For its part, the sequel will feature new talent, since the series will star Alkaio Thiele, Janice LeAnn Brown and Mimi Gianopulos, in roles that are still unknown.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information related to this production. At the moment, It is unknown when it will be released, or even if it will come to Disney+ or another platform.. We can only wait to have more details at our disposal. On related topics, Marvel is already preparing the return of Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Similarly, Star Wars: New Jedi Order He seems to be in danger.

Editor's Note:

Although I am not a fan of these types of reboots and sequels, I have to admit that I am interested in this project. The Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana They are one of the best live action Disney series of this era, and I wouldn't mind seeing these characters in action again.

Via: deadline