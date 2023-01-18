Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The lack of rains already caused a drop in the level of the underground mantles that supply the metropolitan area and, given the forecast that the situation of water crisis, Water and Drainage of Monterrey called the population to take care of the water to avoid cuts.

Although the Cerro Prieto and La Boca dams have better levels than a year ago, and El Cuchillo has a filling that allows it to extract as much water as possible, the aquifers suffered from the lack of rain since December.

According to unofficial information, Well volumes are lower than historically recordedwhich is a warning sign.

The forecasts are that the drought will continue at least during the first three months of this year, with 40 percent below average.

“If we don’t have significant rains, let’s say before next summer,” said a source, “again we are going to have very low aquifers. That’s why we have insisted that we are still in crisis“.

AyD affirmed that until today they will release detailed information on the state of the dams and aquifers.

In November, Juan Ignacio Barragan, director of the agency, warned that if it did not rain significantly after that month, as it has happened, they would have problems with the aquifers.

In the case of dams, La Boca had 25 million cubic meters yesterday, 13.3 million more than on the same date last year.

Cerro Prieto has 52.5 million cubic meters, 22.5 million more than in the same period of 2022.

El Cuchillo has 544 million cubic meters, a total of 67.5 million cubic meters less than the previous year and after the recent transfer to Tamaulipas.

However, this volume allows El Cuchillo to continue contributing its maximum limit of 5,000 liters per second all this year, and even double that once the second aqueduct is ready.

In a statement issued yesterday, AyD reiterated that the pressure in the water service will be reducedwhich they hope to complete in May, and with which they have so far recovered 196 liters per second.

He also launched an appeal to the population in the face of the drought.

“We call on the population to take care of the water, because the weather forecast estimates little rain,” he said.

“We inform the measures that we are implementing to make the water work and avoid a panorama of rationalization of the vital liquid, as it was experienced in mid-2022,” he added.